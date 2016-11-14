  • kz
    Kazakh Kukushkin rises in ATP rankings

    11:45, 14 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan remains the only male Kazakhstani tennis player in the ATP's top 100, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 28-year-old Kukushkin managed to improve his standing by rising two spots up to №92 in the updated ATP rankings.

    Andy Murray stayed at the number one spot after dethroning Serb Novak Djokovic a week ago. Djokovic is currently second in the world. Swiss Stan Wawrinka is ranked third.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
