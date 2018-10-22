  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Kukushkin slightly improves in ATP Top 100

    14:47, 22 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The only Kazakhstani man in ATP Top 100 Mikhail Kukushkin progressed in the rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin moved up from №73 to №71 this week. Aleksandr Nedovyesov improved his standings by rising four spots to №242. Unlike his compatriots, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost 28 lines of the rankings landing the 247th spot.

    Spaniard Rafael Nadal remains the world №1 followed by Serb Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!