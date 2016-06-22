Kazakh Kukushkin stunned by qualifier at Aegon Open Nottingham

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the Aegon Open Nottingham in Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match 15th-seeded Kukushkin was eliminated by Canadian qualifier Frank Dancevic in three sets 6-4, 6-7, 6-7.

Despite the loss, the 29-year-old Kukushkin leads in their head to head rivalry 2:1.

Next up for Dancevic is Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €704,000.