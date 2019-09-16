  • kz
    Kazakh Kulambayeva absolute winner of Anning ITF World Tennis Tour

    12:08, 16 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On September 9-15 Chinese Anning hosted the ITF World Tennis Tour, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    The total prize fund of the tournament was $15,000. Kazakhstan was represented by a 19-year-old Zhibek Kulambayeva from the city of Almaty. Our young tennis player managed to become the absolute winner of the tournament. She has won «gold» in both singles and doubles.


