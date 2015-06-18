Kazakh kures federation joins Kazakhstan Confederation of combat and strength sports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh kures Federation has officially joined the Confederation of combat and power sports of Kazakhstan, according to the press service of the agency.

In May the current year the reporting conference of the Kazakh kures Federation decided to join the confederation. Thus, Kazakh kures Federation has become the sixth member of the organization. Recall that the Confederation of combat and power sports was established in 2012. Timur Kulibayev chairs the confederation. Currently, it consists of the federation of boxing, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle and women's wrestling, judo, taekwondo (WTF) and weightlifting.