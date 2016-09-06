Kazakh, Kyrgyz businessmen signed $28mln deals

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Kyrgyz annual business forum ended in Bishkek with signing of $28 mln deals. Vice President of the Kyrgyz Commerce and Industry Chamber Rima Alasova said it today at the 6th annual Kyrgyz-Kazakh Business Forum held at the Hyatt Regency Bishkek hotel.

The event was organized by the Commerce and Industry Chamber of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan’s KAZNEX INVEST Agency. 26 companies representing various sectors of Kazakhstan industry – machine building, food industry, pharmacy, manufacture of chemical products etc. – came to Bishkek for the forum.

“Kyrgyzstan is represented by more than 100 companies at the forum being held for the 6th time in a row,” Alasova added. According to her, the share of the amount of contracts signed at the business forums makes about 6% of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz foreign community turnover. In 2015, the commodity turnover between the two countries made $472 mln.



