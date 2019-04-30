  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh, Kyrgyz defense ministers discuss military coop

    11:52, 30 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense, Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev has held a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General Raiimberdi Duishenbiyev on the sidelines of the SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed the current international and regional situation, promising areas of military cooperation as well as joint drills and military education.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!