Kazakh, Kyrgyz defense ministers discuss military coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense, Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev has held a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General Raiimberdi Duishenbiyev on the sidelines of the SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the current international and regional situation, promising areas of military cooperation as well as joint drills and military education.