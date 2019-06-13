  • kz
    Kazakh, Kyrgyz leaders confident in further strengthening of relations

    17:53, 13 June 2019
    BISHKEK-NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who is paying a visit to Bishkek has met with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Kyrgyz counterpart for a warm welcome.

    "Our meeting in Bishkek after my inauguration is a good sign. We have recently met in Nur-Sultan and discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral cooperation. Now our objective is to implement the agreements reached," said the Kazakh President.

    In turn, Sooronbay Jeenbekov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Presidential Election win and expressed confidence in further strengthening of the two countries' ties.

    The parties exchanged views on the agenda of the forthcoming agenda of the SCO Summit.

