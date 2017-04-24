Kazakh, Kyrgyz MPs meet in Kordai

TARAZ. KAZINFORM An inter-parliamentary meeting of Kazakh and Kyrgyz deputies took place today in the regional center of Kordai district, correspondent of MIA Kazinform reports.

Before the meeting which was chaired by the head of Kazakhstan's Senate Committee Dariga Nazarbayeva, the delegations visited border checkpoints "Kordai" and "Ak Zhol" and inspected the latest equipment.

During the meeting, parliamentarians discussed a wide range of issues including water allocation across transboundary rivers, irrigation in Zhambyl region, establishment of trade and economic ties between economic entities of the two countries, customs problems, as well as veterinary and phytosanitary control.

"It is quite symbolic that our meeting takes place in Kordai village, one of the dynamically developing areas of Zhambyl region. Kazakhstan marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Kyrgyzstan, and this year marks the 20th anniversary of the agreement on eternal friendship between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. Today's meeting once again confirms our friendly neighborly relations and aspirations for their strengthening, " Ms. Nazarbayeva said in her welcoming speech.

It was noted that the two countries relations stand on a legal basis of over 150 documents signed over the years. In June 2015, within the framework of Kyrgyz Jogorku Kenesh Chairman visit to Astana, the two countries signed an agreement on establishing an Interparliamentary Cooperation Council.