Kazakh, Kyrgyz PMs met in Erevan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan - Karim Massimov and Sooronbai Zheenbekov - met in Erevan, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

The parties discussed the current issues and prospects of interaction in trade-economic, transport-logistics, financial and other spheres.

The Kazakh PM congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart on appointment and wished him success in future work.

K.Massimov noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development on economic relations with Kyrgyzstan and expressed hope for continuation of further step-by-step deepening of mutually beneficial bilateral collaboration.

Besides, K.Massimov participated in a joint meeting of the heads of government of the EEU member states with President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

K.Massimov arrived in Erevan for the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.