Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents held briefing for mass media

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sooronbay Jeenbekov made a statement for mass media after the negotiations in Bishkek, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Speaking on exclusive importance of his state visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that close friendly ties, common history, language and culture had always linked the two nations.

The Kazakh Leader pointed out the contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to the strengthening of the bilateral ties, which reached the level of alliance and strategic partnership.

«In 2017, Nursultan Abishevich and Sooronbay Sharipovich demonstrated political will and completed an important stage of consolidating the legal status of the state border. This step brightly demonstrated Kazakhstan’s and Kyrgyzstan’s adherence to the spirit of good-neighborhood,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He stressed that he would continue developing all-round Kazakh-Kyrgyz interaction which was confirmed by signing today the Joint Declaration.

Trade-economic and investment ties were in focus of the talks, he added.

«From 2015 to 2018, bilateral trade turnover increased by 30% and made around $900mn. Our country is one of the leading trade partners of Kyrgyzstan, standing the third after Russia and China. In turn, Kyrgyzstan is the second trade partner of Kazakhstan in Central Asia,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

The Kazakh President pointed out the task to raise bilateral commodity turnover to $1bn

An initiative to create a special platform for regular contacts of the two countries’ businessmen was outlined as well.

«One of the possible options could be organization of interregional forums of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The governments were commissioned to work on this proposition,» the Head of State said.

The Kazakh President noted stage-by-stage development of near-border cooperation whose share in the mutual trade comprised 50%.

«It was proposed to create a logistics center for handling and processing the goods. The implementation of the project will let significantly simplify the administrative procedures and movement of the goods within our countries,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

Another important issue negotiated was the water and energy problems. «Water resources of trans-border rivers of Central Asia are our common domain,» he said.

The Head of State stressed the importance of signing the Comprehensive Programme of Cooperation which is expected to give a significant impulse to the strengthening of the two countries’ partnership.