    Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents pay tribute to Chingiz Aitmatov

    14:06, 27 November 2019
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Kyrgyzstan, have visited a memorial complex «Ata Beyit» in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Heads of States laid flowers to a monument of victims of repressions.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart paid the tribute to the memory of Chingiz Aitmatov and laid a floral wreath to his grave.

    Chingiz Aitmatov passed away on June 10, 2008 in a hospital of Nurnberg, Germany. The Famous writer was buried in the memorial complex «Ata Beyit» on June 14.

    As Kazinform previously reported, today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Bishkek to pay a state visit.

