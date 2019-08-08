  • kz
    Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents talk over phone

    18:05, 08 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov today, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The headsof state discussed the topical issues of the bilateral cooperation and furthersteps on enhancing the Kazakh-Kyrgyz interaction in light of the oncoming visitof Kazakhstan President to Bishkek in autumn 2019.

    Kassym-JomartTokayev wished peace and prosperity to the fraternal Kyrgyz nation.

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan Politics President Top Story
