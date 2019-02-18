  • kz
    Kazakh ladies up in WTA rankings

    12:32, 18 February 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas has improved her standings in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sprots.kz.

    The 25-year-old Diyas climbed two lines of the updated rankings landing the 94th spot.

    Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva remains the highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan at №43.

    Another Kazakhstani Yelena Rybakina rose four spots up to №192.

    Japanese Naomi Osaka dominates the WTA rankings and is followed by Romanian Simona Halep and American Sloane Stephens.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
