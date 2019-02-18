Kazakh ladies up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas has improved her standings in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sprots.kz.

The 25-year-old Diyas climbed two lines of the updated rankings landing the 94th spot.



Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva remains the highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan at №43.



Another Kazakhstani Yelena Rybakina rose four spots up to №192.



Japanese Naomi Osaka dominates the WTA rankings and is followed by Romanian Simona Halep and American Sloane Stephens.