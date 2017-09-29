Kazakh Language Department opened at university in Shanghai

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University opened the Kazakh Language and Literature Department at the Shanghai International Studies University (SISU), Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The joint project with SISU became possible with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in China and the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai.



The delegation of Kazakhstani university led by its rector Galym Mutanov participated in the opening ceremony. Kazakhstani partners, officials of the Kazakh Embassy in China and the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai were warmly greeted by SISU team.



At the meeting, the Chinese side pointed out that local students display great interest in the Kazakh language studies and thanked Mr. Mutanov and Kazakhstani diplomatic service for assistance in opening the department.



Galym Mutanov, in turn, revealed that the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University consistently exerts efforts to fulfill the tasks set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his article "The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Conscience".



"Utmost attention is paid to the development of the Kazakh language which in multinational Kazakhstan plays the consolidating role. Today it has become the bridge of friendship and cooperation between Kazakhstan and China. The university actively integrates into the world's scientific and educational space. It has a lot of joint projects with Chinese universities, one of which is the Kazakh Language and Literature Department at SISU," he said.



Presently, 13 Chinese students major in the Kazakh language and literature at SISU. Galym Mutanov met with the students to talk about the opportunities available for them at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, answered their questions and wished them good luck. The students also received books from the delegation that will help them learn Kazakh.







"As the leading university in Kazakhstan, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University boasts extensive experience in cooperation with foreign tertiary institutions. It should be noted that last year the university joined hands with the Beijing Foreign Studies University to offer Kazakh language training. The Kazakh language has become the 73rd foreign language taught at BFSU. I am confident that the joint department at SISU will help make the Kazakh culture and language more popular and strengthen good neighbor relations and mutually profitable cooperation between the two countries," Zhoshykhan Kyraubayev, Consul General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, said.



Additionally, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and SISU signed the Memorandum of Cooperation within the framework of which highly-skilled specialists will be trained.



