Kazakh language latinization to be advantageous for Kazakhstan - Dmitry Zhuravlev

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The idea of developing the cultural and geographic belt and the small motherland will be greatly important for the modernization of public consciousness. Director of the Institute of Regional Problems Dmitry Zhuravlev shared his expert opinion with Kazinform correspondent in Russia.

"The article of Kazakhstan President ‘Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness' is a significant document. The first part tells about the system of very reasonable principles. Matching modernization and traditions and finding own way is a very important factor. Among high-level politicians Nazarbayev was the first to show this. Political analysts and culture experts write about it, but no politician did this before. The modernization must be based on development of what you have but not by copying the western model", the expert thinks.

According to Zhuravlev the key and important aspects of the program article are the orientation for development of the regional culture and history and switching to Latin script.

The expert considers that the switching of Kazakh to to the Latin script will be certainly advantageous.

"Transition of the Kazakh Language to the Latin script will result in certain gaining. The gaining will not be for easy mastering western languages by common Latin script but for consolidation of the Turkic linguistic unity. This is a very serious impulse", Zhuravlev noted.

Moreover, he welcomed the phased transition to the Latin alphabet noting the pragmatism and rightness of the Head of our state in this respect.

"As to the specified timelines of shifting to the Latin script [till 2025], Kazakhstan will make it on time. The timelines are reasonable and must not be delayed. However, the head of State was right to define that the process must be careful and evolutionary but not revolutionary. Senior citizens are to adapt themselves. Therefore, it is right that the introduction of the Latin alphabet must be smooth", the expert said.

"Generally, it is a trait of Kazakh President, as he always performs all transformations in a smooth way. It is a very high merit of Kazakhstan", he added.

Altogether, Zhuravlev supposes that implementation of program article "Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness" will enhance the effectiveness of Kazakhstan development, whereupon the idea of developing the cultural and geographic belt and the small motherland will play important role.

"Kazakhstan is a large country, and the balance between the nation unity and the devotion to a specific small motherland will make the ground for cultural modernization resulting in development and modernization of the society", the expert summarized.