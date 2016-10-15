Kazakh language lesson held during Language Show Exhibition in Olympia, London

LONDON. KAZINFORM The participants of the lesson were presented a video ‘Kazakhstan: Our time is now' and learned the Kazakh alphabet. Kazakh language lesson was hosted by Roza Jumabekova, the Kazakh teacher.

Language Show London is Europe's largest exhibition. Spanning three days, the event offers the chance to attend over 60 CPD certified seminars and workshops, meet the best language suppliers with over 150 exhibitors, and network with thousands of other language teachers, learners, translators and linguists. Within 3 days it attracts over 9,000 visitors.

On 16th October, participants of the exhibition will have a chance to see the Kazakh musical performance.









Source: www.kazembassy.org.uk