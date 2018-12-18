Kazakh-language ‘Notre-Dame de Paris’ to be staged at Palace of Peace and Reconciliation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 18, the world premiere of the famous French-Canadian musical "Notre-Dame de Paris" in the Kazakh language will take place at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, Kazinform has learned from Qazaqconcert.

The Kazakh-language staging of the legendary musical "Notre-Dame de Paris" is timed to the 20th Anniversary of Astana and will take place in the furtherance of the Rukhani Janghyru Program.



"Notre-Dame de Paris" is a spectacular time-tested show that will not leave anyone indifferent. A wonderful story about love and betrayal, magnificently beautiful music in which French chanson and gypsy motifs are intertwined, an unparalleled show with flying acrobats and other circus tricks touches the soul and keeps it in suspense until the very last note.

The coloring and depth of the images of the main characters provide stunning songs woven into the scenes of the unforgettable "Notre-Dame de Paris". Kazakhstani viewers will be able to hear the famous "Belle", "Danse mon Esmeralda", and "Le temps des cathédrales" in the Kazakh language.

The Kazakh-language production of "Notre-Dame de Paris" will be led by the authors of the musical Riccardo Cocciante and Luc Plamondon, as well as the team of producers from France. The staging of acrobatic tricks is led by world champion and European aerial gymnastics champion Jonathan Ghadan. The organizers of the large-scale project and the brightest event in the cultural life of the capital are the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the assistance of the "Qazaqconcert" state concert organization.

First staged in Paris 20 years ago, the musical still collects sold out, and entered the Guinness Book of Records as having the greatest success in the first year of work. All European capitals from Rome to Berlin already have their own version of Notre dame de Paris. Now Astana will join them. It is symbolic that the 20th anniversary of the musical coincides with the anniversary of our capital.