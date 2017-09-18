  • kz
    Kazakh language plays a unifying role - President Nazarbayev

    18:29, 18 September 2017
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM President Nazarbayev met with representatives of various ethnic associations of Zhambyl region during his working trip to Taraz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the meeting, the Head of State touched upon various aspects of life, including Kazakh language. According to him, Kazakh has a unifying role, rallying different ethnicities in Kazakhstan.

    The President noted that it is necessary to propagate the need to learn the state language, its wide use in different spheres of life, as Kazakh plays a unifying role, rallying the society.

     

