Kazakh language policy priorities defined

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The country's language policy let find a good balance of interests," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at today's session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana.

Pointing out the Five Social Initiatives, the President noted that they are especially important for disadvantaged population.



"It is no coincidence that the UN, OSCE and other influential international organizations in far and near abroad highly appreciated the country's ethnic and social policy. In particular, the country's language policy allowed to find a good balance of interests, " the Kazakh Leader stressed.



"Trilingualism meets the vital interests of people and doesn't infringe on interests of anyone in our country. Trilingualism meets contemporary demands of social development, development of science, education and future of the youth,"President Nazarbayev said.