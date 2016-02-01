Kazakh large fund&#39;s new staff approved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The new staff of the board of the Kazakh Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna joint-stock company has been approved, the Samruk-Kazyna Corporate Communications Department said last week.

Umirzak Shukeyev retained his post of the chairman of the board.

Kaur Baljeet was appointed managing director of strategy and portfolio management.

Previously, she held the position of Senior Advisor of the Development Program of the National Fund of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Managing Director and Vice-Chairperson of the Kuwait Investment Authority & Kuwait Finance House, Vice President at ABN AMRO Bank, Maybank Malaysia and Deutsche Bank in various years, trend.az reports.

Elena Bakhmutova has been appointed managing director of finance and operations.

Previously, she served as deputy chairperson of the board of the fund.

Gani Bitenov has been appointed managing director of legal support and risks.

Earlier, he held senior positions in international (Bracewell & Giuliani) and Kazakh legal companies more than 10 years.

Berik Beisengaliyev has been appointed managing director of asset optimization. Previously, he held the position of Senior Director of Business Development of the fund.

Ulan Tazhibayev has been appointed managing director of human resource management. Previously, he served as the chief of the staff of the fund.

Samruk-Kazyna announced about a management model change in December 2015 as part of the transformation program. The positions of the deputy chairmen of the board were eliminated.

The number of managing directors of the fund has been reduced twofold.

Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund brings together almost all of Kazakh state-owned assets and manages these assets on behalf of the government. KazMunaiGas NC JSC, the railway operator - Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company JSC (KEGOC), Kazakhtelecom JSC telecommunications operator, National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" JSC are among these assets.