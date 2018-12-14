Kazakh law enforcement officers awarded orders and medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A solemn event has taken place at the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Independence Day with participation of Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov.



The military personnel, veterans of law enforcement agencies, representatives of penal system, emergency situations and National Guard attended the event, the Ministry's press service reports.



"For the quarter of the century we have built the strong country, sustainable economy and the new integral society under the chairmanship of Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. Thanks to the multi-vector course our country enjoys to date high authority in the international arena.

Ensuring of law and order, security and stability and efficient protection of constitutional rights of the nationals is the key condition for further development. That's why law enforcement bodies paly great role in the development of independent sovereign Kazakhstan," the Minister noted.



By the Decree of the Head of Stat, 38 law enforcement officers were awarded Aibyn Order, II-III degree, and Yerligi Ushin Medal.