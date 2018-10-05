Kazakh leader charged to reorganize financial crimes service
16:11, 05 October 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan has stressed the need to reorganize financial crimes service, Kazinform reports.
"Its functions should be delegated to the financial monitoring committee to fight shadow economy," the Head of State said delivering his annual Address.
"We have to move towards cashless economy. The Government should take efficient measures to reduce shadow economy at least by 40%," resumed the Kazakh leader.