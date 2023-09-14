  • kz
    Kazakh leader proposes to craft Action Plan on development of CA states’ industrial coop

    17:43, 14 September 2023
    Photo: Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    Taking the floor at the V Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew the participants’ attention to the issues of industrial cooperation, Kazinform reports.

    «Today, we observe a tendency of formation of short, regional and stable supply chains. The establishment of cluster cooperation projects on manufacture of foodstuffs, light, construction and chemical industries has a great potential,» said the President.

    In this regard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to craft an Action Plan on development of industrial cooperation of the Central Asian states, which will focus on forming a closed cycle of production of certain types of goods with their further export to the third countries’ markets.


