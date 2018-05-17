  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Leader receives Yandex CEO

    18:00, 17 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Arkady Volozh, the co-founder and CEO at Yandex, Akorda press service said. 

    The Head of State noted that Arkady Volozh, a native of Kazakhstan, is one of the pioneers of digital economy in CIS.

    The President stressed the importance of joint work with Russian companies in the sphere of digitalization and reminded of the thematic forum held in Almaty.

    In his turn, Volozh said that is essential to take an advantage of the existing and unique situations in Russia and Kazakhstan with global and local companies working publicly at one market.

    Besides, the parties debated cooperation within the framework of the IT Hub and Astana International Financial Centre.

    Tags:
    Astana Economic Forum Astana IT technologies President of Kazakhstan IT Forum Global Challenges Summit 2018
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!