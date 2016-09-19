Kazakh leader visits Youth Service Center in Taldykorgan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Youth Service Center in Taldykorgan city while touring Almaty region today, the president's press service reports.

President Nazarbayev familiarized with the work done by the center, focal points of the regional youth police and the process of implementation of the key state programs in the region.



The center's day-to-day functioning embraces a wide spectrum of issues, including assistance to teenagers from troubled and low-income families.



Besides, the President of Kazakhstan got acquainted with the urban planning project of Zharkent-Khorgos agglomeration and the general plan of development of a new city Nurkent.