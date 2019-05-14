Kazakh, Lebanese defense ministers discuss bilateral coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to Lebanon, Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev met with his Lebanese colleague, Minister of National Defense Elias Bou Saab, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The sides confirmed readiness to boost interaction between the two countries' defense ministries and discussed promising areas of cooperation.



The two ministers also exchanged views on the pressing issues of the international and regional agendas.

Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev thanked the Lebanese side for assistance in the process of deployment of Kazakhstan's peacekeeping troop as part of UN Interim Force in Lebanon mission.



In turn, Elias Bou Saab thanked Kazakhstan for the contribution to maintaining peace and security.