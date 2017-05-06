Kazakh Levit wins Asian Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani heavyweight boxer Vasily Levit (91kg) has become the winner of the Continental Asian Boxing Championships.

In the final match he met Indian Sumit Sangwan, Kazinform correspondent informs.

Throughout the three rounds, the Kazakh boxer had demonstrated undeniable advantage and his victory did not cause any doubt among the judges.

The gold medal won by Levit became the first one for Kazakhstan at the championships.