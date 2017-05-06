  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Levit wins Asian Boxing Championships

    23:00, 06 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani heavyweight boxer Vasily Levit (91kg) has become the winner of the Continental Asian Boxing Championships.

    In the final match he met Indian Sumit Sangwan, Kazinform correspondent informs.

    Throughout the three rounds, the Kazakh boxer had demonstrated undeniable advantage and his victory did not cause any doubt among the judges.

    The gold medal won by Levit became the first one for Kazakhstan at the championships.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!