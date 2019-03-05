Kazakh literature and culture centre unveiled in Gorno-Altaysk

GORNO-ALTAYSK. KAZINFORM A Kazakh literature and culture centre was opened in the capital of the Republic of Altai, the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry's press service reports.

Director of the Chevalkov National Library Svetlana Shtankova, deputy director of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan in Astana city Zhansulu Mukatayeva, representatives of the state assembly committee, El Kurultai of Altai, students, Kazakh Diaspora, mass media attended the opening ceremony.



There are books of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev devoted to his activities, his role in the international arena and works by Kazakhstani authors in Kazakh, Russian and English in the centre. Above 200 books were presented to the library at large.



Since 2016 the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan in Astana city with the assistance of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry jointly with the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and Kazakh Embassies have been realizing the international project on opening Kazakh literature and culture centres at the national and other large libraries abroad.



The project is purposed to disseminate knowledge about the history and culture of Kazakh people, Kazakh customs and traditions, the country's economic, political, social achievements, literary heritage. There are Kazakh literature and culture centres in 29 libraries around the world.