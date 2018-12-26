Kazakh Literature and Culture Centre unveils in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Literature and Culture Centre has been unveiled at the Navoi National Library as part of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The centre offers its readers an opportunity to get acquainted with traditions, culture and art of Kazakh people. There are works of famous Kazakhstan's writers and poets in Kazakh, Russia and English. Besides, there are books of President Nursultan Nazarabayev in the centre devoted to his work and his role in the international political arena.



Director of the Navoi National Library of Uzbekistan Alisher Abduazizov, deputy director of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan Aliya Kozhabekova and counselor to Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mursal-Nabi Tuyakbayev attended the opening ceremony.



"We are glad that we have a great opportunity to open the Kazakh Literature and Culture Centre at the Navoi National Library. It is noteworthy, we open national centres at the libraries around the world. In particular, there are such centres in France, Iran, Germany, Spain and libraries of the US Congress and New York Public Library," Kozhabekova said.





According to her, the centre is purposed to create intellectual environment and facilitate an access to both printed and digital documents.



Upon completion of the ceremony the sides signed a Memorandum between the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan and the Navoi National Library of Uzbekistan.

