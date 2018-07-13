Kazakh literature bound to touch hearts of Spanish readers

MADRID-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Spain will help Kazakhstan translate collections of Kazakh literary works into Spanish, Kazinform reports.

After consultations with strategic partner in Spain - the Cervantes Institute and the Ministry of Culture of Spain, Visor-Libros publishing house was chosen as the main operator of the project on translation and dissemination of two anthologies of modern Kazakh literature in Spanish.



The corresponding memorandum was inked at the Kazakh Embassy in Madrid. The document was signed by Aida Balayeva, Secretary of the National Commission on implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program and President of Visor-Libros publishing house Jesus Garcia Sanchez. Attending the ceremony were Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Spain H.E. Konstantin Zhigalov and Director of National Bureau of Translations Rauan Kenzhekhanuly.







At the meeting with Mr. Sanchez, Mrs Balayeva stressed that quality of translations is of paramount important. It will allow to touch the hearts of Spanish readers. "Our joint work will create a bridge, bring the Kazakh and Spanish cultures closer and strengthen relations between our countries.



The President of Visor-Libros, in turn, said it is an honor to be a part of such project, because this is an important cultural initiative.



The project named ‘Modern Kazakh culture in the global world" will see pieces of Kazakh literature translated into six languages of the United Nations.