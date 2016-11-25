Kazakh Literature Corner opened in Russian State Library

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Moscow residents now have an opportunity to learn more about Kazakhstan's history, traditions and customs, and read interesting literary works now that a Corner of Kazakh Literature has been opened in the Center of East Literature of the Russian State Library. The representatives of the Embassy of the RoK in the Russian Federation, the two countries libraries, cultural figures and students participated in the opening ceremony.

The action was organized by the National Academic Library of the RoK and the Russian State Library with the assistance of the RoK Embassy in the Russian Federation and it timed to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

"It is very pleasant for us to have the Corner of Kazakh Literature in our library. We wish that what we do turns into joint projects which will allow us to learn more about each other", - Deputy Director General on External Relations and Exhibitions of the Russian State Library Natalya Samoylenko told in the opening speech. "The Russian State Library and Kazakhstan's National Academic Library are the two countries' institutions which must preserve the historical memory of the country, the neighbors, friends and all historical events.

Director of the RoK NAL Umutkan Munalbayeva addressed the guests and said that opening of the Corner of Kazakh Literature showed the height of friendship and cooperation between the people of Russia and Kazakhstan, having emphasized the importance of transferring knowledge, traditions and culture of two countries to the younger generation.

"Russia and Kazakhstan have always been good neighbors. Therefore our debt is to tell our younger generation this event is the token of friendship between the two countries. I wish peace and wellbeing to the people of both countries. The world is subtle, and friendship is subtler. Let us preserve it and give each other the hand of friendship through culture", - U. Munalbayeva said and thanked the Russian colleagues for assistance in opening of the corner of literature of Kazakhstan.

The RoK NAL and the RSL signed the Memorandum of understanding for cooperation which foresees steady interchange of literature and access to the electronic funds of the two libraries.

More than a hundred books and electronic resources of various subjects were presented to the guests. It is a small part of what has been published for the last 25 years. The materials tell about the progress of Kazakhstan in economy, social and cultural sphere, literature, and tell about the multivector policy of the country. The unique national anthologies consisting of books and CDs such as "1000 Kazakh Traditional Kyui", "1000 Kazakh Traditional Songs", "The Kazakh National Songs" and "The Kazakh Heroic Eposes" have been also provided.