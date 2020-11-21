Kazakh literature section unveiled at San Francisco Public Library

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM – As part of the commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai, a section of Kazakh literature and culture was opened in the San Francisco Public Library, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Books about Kazakhstan are now available in one of the major libraries on the West coast of the United States. San Francisco Public Library was founded in 1878 and today stores more than 4 million items and serves more than 1 million readers a year.

The Kazakh side donated to the library publications in Kazakh, Russian and English languages, historical and scientific literature about Kazakhstan, works of Kazakh poets, writers and scholars, more than 400 books in total. The collection of books is represented by editions of Chokan Valikhanov, Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly, Zhambyl Zhabayev, Mukhtar Auezov, Sabit Mukanov, Olzhas Suleimenov and many others. The donation seeks to stimulate additional interest among American readers to learn more about the rich culture of the Kazakh people.

The wide dissemination of Abai's writings among the American public will also contribute to its better understanding of the historical heritage of Kazakhstan.

This project was implemented by the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in San Francisco with the assistance of the Otandastar (Compatriots) Foundation, Professor of Stanford University Alma Kunanbaeva, with the financial support of Mikhail Guterman, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Kazakh company Medical Innovative Technologies.

The event was attended by Chief of the Main San Francisco Public Library Thomas Fortin and representatives of the San Francisco Mayor’s office.