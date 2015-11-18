Kazakh literature to be translated into Armenian

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Works by Akhmet Baitursynov and Magzhan Zhumabaev will be published in the Armenian language for the first time. The new anthology of the Kazakh literature will be published within two years. It is being prepared by Türkologists at the Yerevan State University in cooperation with Kazakh colleagues.

The research work is unique since the last translation of Kazakh literature into Armenian dates back to the Soviet period. At that time, Armenian readers became first acquainted with the works by Abai Kunanbayev and Mukhtar Auezov. Preface for anthology will contain detailed historical and philological notes that Armenian scientists will compile with the help of the scientific community of Kazakhstan, in particular, professors of Gumilyov University.

"We plan to publish an anthology of Kazakh literature which will include works of Kazakh authors starting with Yassaui including works akyns and bards as well as authors of the 20th century such as Olzhas Suleimenov, and other modern Kazakh poets and writers," Alexander Safaryan, head of Turkology Department at the Yerevan State University said.

