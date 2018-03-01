  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Madiyar Zhanuzak wins IBF B&R tournament in Macau

    10:40, 01 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, Kazakh professional boxer Madiyar Zhanuzak defeated John Mark Aleman of the Philippines to win the IBF Belt & Road Region flyweight title, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Zhanuzak won the 10-round bout against Mark Aleman by unanimous decision of judges.

    As previously reported, the IBF established the B&R Region with the support of IBF Africa, IBF Asia, IBF China, IBF Europe and the Eurasian Boxing Parliament.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Compatriots Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!