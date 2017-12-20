Kazakh Majilis approves ratification of road transport agrt with Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Draft Law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on International Road Transport" was approved during a Majilis plenary session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In 2016, the road freight transport between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan increased by 16 percent and amounted to 6,200 tons. The agreement establishes legal standards for road transport between the two countries, regulates the road transport types and the procedure for establishing quotas for permit forms exchange. The agreement implementation will contribute to the further development of the road transport between the two countries, as well as the Kazakh-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation," said Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek introducing the Draft Law.

Answering MPs' questions, the minister noted that over the last 10 years, the road transport between the two countries has been carried out without a special agreement as a similar agreement, which was signed in 1996, ceased to be in force in 2005. Implementing the agreement, no special permit forms for transportation of postal items, sporting and exhibition equipment, or theatrical decoration will be required.

In turn, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko said that the reason for the pause in the conclusion of the new agreement is the fact that Kazakhstan had been negotiating with the Azerbaijani side for several years. The process was speeded up as a result of the Head of State's visit to Azerbaijan in April this year when the agreement was signed.