Kazakh Majilis Chairman holds meetings in Seoul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Attending the second session of the Eurasian States Parliaments Speakers, the Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis, Nurlan Nigmatulin, has held a number of bilateral negotiations with the heads of the parliaments, the Majilis press service reported.

The forum "Promotion of Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation for Common Prosperity in the Europe-Asia Region" is underway in Seoul (South Korea).

One of the first meetings took place in the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea. The Chairman of the Majilis and his Korean counterpart Chung Sye-kyun discussed the issues of intensifying the inter-parliamentary dialogue. Highlighting the strategic relations between Kazakhstan and Korea, Mr. Nigmatulin expressed his confidence that great prospects are emerging amid the EAEU establishment.



Chung Sye-kyun, for his part, confirmed his readiness to build cooperation with our country and emphasized the leading positions of Kazakhstan in the Central Asia region.

In order to develop inter-parliamentary contacts, the Chairman of the Majilis invited his Korean counterpart to pay an official visit to our country.

In addition, he met with the Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin. The sides discussed the prospective areas of further cooperation within the integration associations, including the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.



The interlocutors noted that the active collaboration between the heads of Kazakhstan and Russia bespeaks strong friendly and strategic relations between the two countries and sets the work pace for parliamentarians. Nigmatulin and Volodin stressed the importance of the deputies' activity to ensure the legislative support for the arrangements reached by the two heads of state.

As to the intensification of the relations between the Kazakh and Armenian parliamentarians, it will be promoted by the friendship group. Its composition is planned to be approved in the National Assembly of Armenia in the near future, as announced by its Chairman, Ara Babloyan, during negotiations with Mr. Nigmatulin. The composition of the deputy association will include representatives of all parties represented in the National Assembly.

They also exchanged their views on the political changes in the two countries. The Armenian parliamentarian noted that the constitutional reform suggested by the President of Kazakhstan is another step toward further democratization of the Kazakh society. Ara Babloyan highly appreciated the well-organized Expo in Astana.