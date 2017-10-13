Kazakh Majilis Speaker addresses CSTO PA meeting in St Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin has attended the sessions of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly held this year at the Mariinsky Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia, the press service of the Majilis reports.

"The regular meeting of the parliamentarians of the CSTO Member States is dedicated to the model laws on energy security, humanitarian aid, and state secrets. The attendees of the sessions also discussed recommendations on improving criminal legislation against law infringement in information sphere," the report says.

The MPs discussed the role of parliaments in lawmaking activities for cooperation and regional security in Central Asia, as well as the collaboration between the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Stressing the importance of counterterrorism efforts, the Speaker of the Majilis noted the expediency of further intensification of the cooperation between the above parliamentary organizations. Besides, Nurlan Nigmatulin proposed the OSCE PA to hold a joint meeting next year so that to exchange experiences in shaping a legal framework for the fight against this evil.