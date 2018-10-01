Kazakh Majilis Speaker, Armenian Ambassador discuss promising areas of coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia Mr. Ara Sahakyan, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

At the onset of the meeting, Speaker Nigmatulin praised traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia which, according to him, continue to develop in the spirit of mutually profitable partnership.



Nurlan Nigmatulin went on to emphasize the importance of the latest meeting of President Nursultan Nazarbayev with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Dushanbe where the sides discussed the most important issues for the two nations.



Ambassador Sahakyan, in turn, commended the success achieved by Kazakhstan, its role as the host of various international and regional events as well as the phenomenon of Astana, which was built in a short span of time.



At the meeting, Nigmatulin and Sahakyan touched upon the most promising areas of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation, including IT, agro-processing, and tourism. The Majilis Speaker added that trade and economic cooperation between Astana and Yerevan has a huge potential, especially taking into account favorable investment climate in Kazakhstan.



Utmost attention was paid to the development of inter-parliamentary ties. The sides expressed confidence that the meetings of inter-parliamentary groups on cooperation between the Majilis and the National Assembly will help study and exchange experience in law-making activity.



They also discussed the preparations for the upcoming CSTO PA session in Yerevan which will be attended by Kazakh MPs.