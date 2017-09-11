Kazakh Majilis Speaker hold meeting with Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic, the Majilis press service reports.

During the talks, Nurlan Nigmatulin highlighted the importance of the visit paid to Kazakhstan by the Chairman of the Presidency in the year of the 20th Anniversary of the established diplomatic relations between the two countries and within the framework of the First OIC Summit on Science and Technology.

As the Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis emphasized, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been paying pays special attention to the development of cooperation with Asian countries, including within the OIC, since the first days of Independence.

In this respect, during the meeting, the attendees focused on the innovation, development of education, as a pledge for a successful future of any country. At the same time, Nigmatulin expressed confidence that the OIC Summit on Science and Technology would boost the cooperation along here.

Speaking about Kazakhstan's cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Chairman of the Presidency expressed interest in further strengthening of the bilateral relations.

According to Bakir Izetbegovic, Kazakhstan, as a country that has a huge potential, can greatly fuel the development of the region as a whole.

The sides also mentioned the inter-parliamentary component as one of the promising lines of the cooperation.