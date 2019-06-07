Kazakh Majilis Speaker, President of Uzbekistan discuss bilateral cooperation issues

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatullin, who is paying an official visit to Uzbekistan, met with Head of State Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Chamber's press service reports.

The Speaker conveyed him greetings and good wishes on behalf of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



During the meeting the sides focused on a wide range of issues concerning Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan cooperation.



"It is evident that Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan cooperation keeps on dynamically developing in all directions, namely, in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Inter-parliamentary collaboration embarks on a new level. We have agreed today to actively promote it to provide legislative support to all strategic agreements achieved by Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan," Nigmatullin said.