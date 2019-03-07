Kazakh Majilis Speaker received Japan's Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatullin has received Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan Tatsuhiko Kasai, the Lower Chamber's press service reports.



Nigmatullin congratulated the Ambassador on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and expressed readiness for further deepening and widening of multifaceted cooperation between the two states.



According to him, bilateral cooperation embarked on the level of extended strategic partnership thanks to regular contacts of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe.



He also expressed confidence that constructive partnership between Kazakhstani and Japanse parliamentarians would contribute to the development and further strengthening of comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Tokyo.



In his turn, Tatsuhiko Kasai highly appreciated the level of Kazakhstan-Japan relations noting brisk growth of Kazakhstan in all spheres. The Ambassador pointed out the significance of large-scale peace-keeping initiatives of Kazakhstan and President Nazarbayev. He also expressed readiness for joint work for the further strengthening of bilateral ties.