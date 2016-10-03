Kazakh Majilis Speaker receives Finland's ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Finland in Kazakhstan Ilkka Räisänen, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral relations, including strengthening of inter-parliamentary dialogue.



The Majilis Speaker underscored the importance of the upcoming dates in the history of the two countries - 25 years of Independence of Kazakhstan and 100 years of Finland's Independence set to be marked next year.



According to Nigmatulin, Finland is an important political and economic partner for Kazakhstan as the two countries enjoy constructive dialogue at all levels.



It was noted that two-way trade totaled $467 million last year. Since 2005 till 2015 inflow of direct investment from Finland to Kazakhstan made $287 million.



Mr. Nigmatulin also emphasized Kazakhstan's interest in participation of the Finnish capital in the implementation of its industrial and innovative projects within the Nurly Zhol program and the Accelerated Industrial Development Program.



The Majilis Speaker said: "Finland is one the global leaders in terms of innovative development. Given the large-scale reforms of the National Plan and Kazakhstan's ambition to access the club of world's 30 most developed countries, Kazakhstan is particularly interested in Finland's experience in terms of legislative provision of innovative development, improvement of education system, development of information and communication technologies."



He also expressed confidence that the upcoming official visit of Kazakhstani MPs to Helsinki will boost further cooperation with their Finnish colleagues.

The Finnish Ambassador, in turn, noted that 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence were very successful for the people of Kazakhstan.



Speaking of strengthening of Kazakhstani-Finnish relations, Ambassador Räisänen underlined Finland's interest in the development of a new transport corridor linking China and Europe through Kazakhstan. In his words, the EXPO 2017 opens new opportunities for expansion of bilateral cooperation as well.



Ambassador Räisänen also noted the important role of the parliaments of the two countries in the development of investment processes.