Kazakh Majilis Speaker receives NATO PA delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kabibulla Dzhakupov has received today a delegation of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) led by Mr. Vitalino Canas, the Chairman of the NATO PA Committee on Civil Dimension of Security in Astana, Kazinform was told by the chamber's press service.

At the meeting, the sides mainly focused on issues of Majilis' legislative activity, its cooperation with foreign colleagues, composition and structure. Mr. Canas stressed that Kazakhstan is an important partner for the NATO member nations and NATO PA in the region and beyond. "We genuinely appreciate Kazakhstan's work in various directions, in particular, in stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan," he noted. The Majilis Speaker told about economic and humanitarian assistance Kazakhstan is rendering to Afghanistan, drawing special attention of guests to the educational program for Afghan youth initiated in Kazakhstan. The sides also touched upon international agenda and day-to-day functioning of the Kazakh Parliament and the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.