Kazakh Majilis Speaker receives Qatari Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakhstan Parliament), has held today a meeting with Ahmed bin Ali Al Tamimi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

The Majilis Chairman highlighted that Qatar is Kazakhstan's crucial partner in the Middle East. Alongside this, Nurlan Nigmatulin highly appreciated the support Qatar provided to Kazakhstan in the first years of Independence and during the construction of the capital Astana.

Having underscored the importance of the further intensification and expansion of Kazakh-Qatari cooperation, the Majilis Speaker emphasized the fact that official visits of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the emirs of Qatar gave a special impetus to the development of relations between the two countries.

Nurlan Nigmatulin also noted the similarity of the two countries' strategic goals outlined in Kazakhstan's Plan for Joining the World's Top 30 Developed Countries by 2050 and the Qatar National Vision 2030 aimed at the social, humanitarian, and economic growth, and environmental protection.

Speaking about the trade and economic potential of both countries, the Majilis Speaker named the financial sector, agriculture, transport and logistics, and tourism infrastructure as promising areas.

The particular attention at the meeting was given to the strengthening of inter-parliamentary contacts. According to the Majilis Chairman, the practice of mutual meetings between cooperation groups and relevant committees promotes a comprehensive exchange of best legislative practices.

As Nurlan Nigmatulin said that the participation of the leadership of Qatar's Consultative Assembly in the IV Session of the Eurasian Parliaments Speakers to be held in September this year in Astana will facilitate the development of the dialogue between MPs of Kazakhstan and Qatar.

In turn, Ahmed bin Ali Al Tamimi hailed the relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar, between the leaders of the two countries. As the ambassador noted, Qatar has always had great respect for President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the initiatives of the Head of State. At the same time, according to Ahmed bin Ali Al Tamimi, Qatar is ready to provide full support to Kazakhstan in all fields.