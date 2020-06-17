Kazakh Majilis Speaker self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the lower chamber of Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov was diagnosed with COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

Majilis' press service stated the Speaker had been following the quarantine measures, worked remotely, didn’t come into contact with anyone, expect during plenary sessions. It also said that before every plenary session Nigmatulin had tests for coronavirus.

On June 9 and 11, the Majilis Speaker had a meeting with Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms a few days after the meeting.

Following regular testing, on June 16 the Majilis Speaker tested positive for the coronavirus infection. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 as a symptoms-free carrier.

Nurlan Nigmatulin decided to self-isolate himself, while continuing his duty remotely. His deputy is to chair the June 17 plenary session, the statement said

As Kazinform previously reported, on June 14 Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov confirmed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Others self-isolating include Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov as well as Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov and Ecology Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev.