Kazakh Majilis Speaker wishes sooner recovery to those injured in Arys

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin extended his condolences to the families of those died as a result of the Arys explosions and wished sooner recovery to those injured, Kazinform reports.

"The Majilis deputies donated their one-day salary to the special fund to help Arys people. A group of deputies left for Turkestan region to meet with Arys people. Wish speedy recovery to those injured, we all are with you," Nigmatullin said.



As earlier reported, the explosions at the military unit depot rocked the town of Arys in the morning on June 24. The blasts claimed two lives.