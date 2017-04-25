Kazakh male fighters top medal count

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World Hand-to-Hand Fighting champions gave a briefing in Astana, Kazakh State Guard Service reports.





The World Hand-To-Hand Combat Championship among men and women was held in Moscow from April 21 through 23, 2017. Winning 14 medals of various advantage Kazakh male fighters are the 1st in team total.





Olzhas Abzaliyev from Kazakh State Guard Service shared his impressions about the competition results: "I faced the rival I had been waiting for two years because earlier in 2015 I fought against him. Unfortunately, I had lost at that time. Therefore, it was a matter of honour to win this time. So, I got my own back".





Kazakh national hand-to-hand fighting team competed in 9 men's and 6 women's weight categories of the World Championship. The team consisted of State Guard Service, Committee of National Security and Ministry of Internal Affairs representatives.



