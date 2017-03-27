Kazakh man dies in car crash abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 35-year-old national of Kazakhstan has died in a road accident on Moscow-Ufa highway, Kazinform has learnt from Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

The fatal car crash happened on March 26. The Kazakhstani lost control of the Lada Priora car, it crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into the GAZ vehicle.



The man died at the scene. Two passengers of the Lada Priora vehicle were rushed to the nearest hospital with various injuries.