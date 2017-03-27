  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh man dies in car crash abroad

    13:37, 27 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 35-year-old national of Kazakhstan has died in a road accident on Moscow-Ufa highway, Kazinform has learnt from Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

    The fatal car crash happened on March 26. The Kazakhstani lost control of the Lada Priora car, it crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into the GAZ vehicle.

    The man died at the scene. Two passengers of the Lada Priora vehicle were rushed to the nearest hospital with various injuries.

    Tags:
    Russia Road accidents Kazakhstan Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!