Kazakh man dies in Kabul terrorist attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Kazakhstani man was killed in the latest deadly attack in the Afghan capital, Kazinform has learned from the head of the country's Foreign Office's press service.

Anuar Zhainakov confirmed the death of a Kazakh citizen as a result of the terrorist attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel.

According to him, the country's diplomats are in contact with representatives of Afghan security services and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the body of the deceased will soon be transported to Kazakhstan.

As previously reported, gunmen in army uniforms stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul late on Saturday and battled Afghan Special Forces through the night leaving more than 30 people dead and many more wounded. Eyewitnesses reported three explosions.